Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced to run a number of Special Trains in coordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year 2022. According to an official release, the bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021. The special trains can be booked at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

