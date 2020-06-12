Home >News >India >Railways gears up to provide covid care centres to states with over 5k modified coaches

HYDERABAD : The Indian Railways is ready to provide COVID care centres to state authorities with a total of 5,231 modified coaches, with a patient capacity of 16 per coach, in trains with unit composition of 10 coaches.

The coaches have been converted into quarantine facility by the zonal Railways.

According to a release by the South Central Railway on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh has finalised 24 stations for deployment, while Telangana has asked for coaches to be stationed in 3 locations -- Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad.

In Delhi, 10 coaches are stationed at Shakurbasti location. The authorities have ensured that all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are followed.

The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the COVID care centres as per guidelines issued by the MoHFW.

These coaches can be used in areas where the state government has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspects and confirmed COVI-19 cases.

These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MOHFW and NITI Ayog.

Out of 215 stations, the Railways will provide healthcare facilities in 85 stations, while in 130 stations, the states to request COVID care coaches only if they agree to provide staff and essential medicines.

The Railways has kept 158 stations ready with watering and charging facility and 58 stations with watering facility for these COVID care centers.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Indian Railways has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass transportation by e-commerce entities.

Indian Railways ferried 31.90 lakh wagons to keep supply chain functional

2 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Isolation coaches have been prepared by the Indian Railways to fight the coronavirus Pandemic

Railways' first Covid-19 isolation coaches with 160 beds deployed in Delhi

1 min read . 01 Jun 2020
The World Bank has flagged cross-border trade as a key area that needs reforms. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracks govt’s ease of doing business plan

2 min read . 12:16 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout