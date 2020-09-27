Railways generates over 1 mn mandays of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

Indian Railways has generated more than one million man-days of work in six states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, under a rural public works scheme launched in June this year to tackle the impact of Covid-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said on Sunday.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was launched with an initial funding of ₹50,000 crore. The Railways is executing various works under it, including construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains, and maintenance of approach roads to railway stations.

"Indian Railways has generated 10,66,246 mandays of work till 25 September 2020 under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan in 6 States viz. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," the ministry stated.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labourers of these states under this scheme. Around 164 railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states

"Till 25 September, 2020, 12,276 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan and the payment of ₹2,190.7 crores has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented," the ministry said in a statement.

The Railways has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government.

It has identified number of works which are being executed under this scheme. The works are related to (i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, (ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, (iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, (iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments / cuttings, (v) plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and (vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan of 125 days is being undertaken in mission mode, and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in the six states.

The Abhiyaan is a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries or Departments, namely; Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.

