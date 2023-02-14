Railways imparts training to over 15,000 candidates under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana
- Under this scheme, the training is imparted in 14 industry relevant technical trades such as electrician, welder, machinist, fitter etc. at 94 training locations which are generally spread across more than one state/ Union Territory including remote locations spread over Indian Railways
NEW DELHI : Indian Railways has imparted training to more than 15,000 candidates under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. According to the ministry of railways, more than 23,000 candidates have been enrolled under the scheme so far.
