Railways imparts training to over 15,000 candidates under Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana

NEW DELHI : Indian Railways has imparted training to more than 15,000 candidates under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. According to the ministry of railways, more than 23,000 candidates have been enrolled under the scheme so far.

“Under this scheme, the training is imparted in fourteen (14) industry relevant technical trades such as Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Fitter etc. at 94 training locations which are generally spread across more than one State/ Union Territory including remote locations spread over Indian Railways," the ministry said.

To empower youth by providing them entry level skill training in Railway Training Institutes, “Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana" (RKVY) has been notified on Indian Railways.

Banaras Loco Works, Varanasi has been nominated as the nodal PU for coordinating / organizing the skill development program under RKVY.

“The training has commenced in September, 2021 on pan- India basis. So far, 23,181 candidates have been enrolled under RKVY and 15,665 candidates have completed their training successfully," the ministry said.

The candidates from any part of the country can join this training. The training is provided free of cost to the candidates. A dedicated website has been developed for monitoring RKVY.

“There is no provision of providing employment under this scheme. However, this scheme is a skill development programme for the unemployed youths of India to impart technical training in various trades to enhance their employability and entrepreneurship," it added.