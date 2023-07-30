Railways increased safety spending 2.5-fold in past decade1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Indian Railways spent ₹10,201 crore a year on track renewals between FY15 and FY23, against ₹4,702 crore between FY05 and FY14, according to data from the railway ministry
Even as the Balasore train accident has led to calls for increased spending on railway safety, a look at safety-related budgets for the past nine years shows that Indian Railways has been upgrading its operations with technologies that significantly lower the chances of accidents.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×