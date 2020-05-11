Anand Mahindra was full of praises for the Indian Railways when Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that partial train operations will resume from 12 May. The chairman of the Mahindra Group added, " When those iron wheels start turning, you can feel this giant nation begin to reconnect."

Something so uplifting about this. When those iron wheels start turning, you can feel this giant nation begin to reconnect. The second largest rail network in the world is not only India’s lifeblood, it signifies the hopes & dreams & ambitions of a billion people.#MondayMotivaton https://t.co/hCycIGvuoR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2020





The Indian Railways on Sunday announced that passenger train services will resume from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure.

Initially, the all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, it said.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

