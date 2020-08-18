Railways introduces drone-based surveillance to ensure passenger safety

Indian railways on Tuesday said it has procured ‘Ninja Unmanned Aerial Vehicles’ (UAV) to enhance monitoring of the railway assets and ensure additional safety for passengers through a drone-based surveillance system.

“Drone surveillance technology has emerged as an important and cost effective tool for security surveillance over large areas with limited manpower. Mumbai Division of Central Railway in Indian Railways has recently procured two Ninja UAVs for better security and surveillance in Railway areas like station premises, Railway track sections, yards, workshops, etc," an official statement said.

Ninja UAV is known to be economical and one of the most accessible drones for surveillance and will enable real-time tracking.

Railway ministry said that a team of four staff of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai has been trained for drone flying, surveillance and maintenance. These drones are capable of real time tracking, video streaming and may be operated on automatic fail safe mode.

As many as nine drones have been procured by RPF at a cost of ₹31.87 lakh at south-eastern railway, central railway, modern coaching factory, Raebareli and south-western Railway. Further, there is a plan to procure 17 more drones worth ₹97.52 lakh. As many as 19 RPF personnel have so far been trained to operate and maintain drones, out of which four of them have received licenses for flying drones. Six more are being trained. A drone camera can cover an area that requires 8-10 RPF personnel, thereby making the best use of limted manpower.

“The purpose of the drone deployment is to provide a force multiplier and aid to the effectiveness of the security personnel deployed. It can help in inspection of Railway assets and safety of yards, workshops, car sheds etc. it can be used to launch surveillance on criminal and anti-social activities like gambling, throwing of garbage, hawking etc in Railway premises," the statement said.

Besides, analysis of such data can be used in vulnerable sections for safe operations of trains.

“Drone beats have been designed based on railway asset, sensitivity of area, activity of criminals etc. Drone acts as an “EYE IN THE SKY" and monitors the whole area. Any suspicious activity if noticed is intimated to the nearest RPF post of division to apprehend the criminal live. One such criminal was apprehended on a real time basis in Wadibunder Yard area while he was trying to commit theft inside railway coach stationed in the yard," the ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated