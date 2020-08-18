Railways introduces drone-based surveillance to ensure passenger safety

As many as nine drones have been procured by RPF at a cost of ₹31.87 lakh at south-eastern railway, central railway, modern coaching factory, Raebareli and south-western Railway. Further, there is a plan to procure 17 more drones worth ₹97.52 lakh. As many as 19 RPF personnel have so far been trained to operate and maintain drones, out of which four of them have received licenses for flying drones. Six more are being trained. A drone camera can cover an area that requires 8-10 RPF personnel, thereby making the best use of limted manpower.