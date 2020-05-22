A day after announcing the resumption of 200 trains, both AC and non-AC from 1 June, the Indian Railways today will re-open the booking and cancellation of train tickets through reservation counters, Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensee and also through authorized IRCTC agents.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had said that the booking of train tickets would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres(CSC) across the country from today (May 22).

The Railways Ministry had earlier said the tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or its mobile app only. According to a statement, the zonal railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner on Friday along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions. The opening of booking centres will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services

The running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local state governments as per the existing protocols.

"Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travelers from all parts of India in reserved trains. Zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," said the statement.

