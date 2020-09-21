Railways issues fresh ‘domestic’ tender for procuring 44 Vande Bharat trains

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Monday said it has issued a revised tender for procurement of 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets, mandating 75% local content, making it an indigenous tender.

The last tender was cancelled on 21 August as some of the bidders revealed some details of financial offers while submitting technical bids. The scrapped tender had allowed indigenous content of 50%. In July, six companies, including China-based CRRC Pioneer Electric had submitted bids for the train sets.

The train sets will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. Tentatively, 24 train sets (16 car rakes) have been allotted to ICF and 10 each to MCF and RCF respectively. “Only Class-I local supplier is eligible to bid in this tender," according to the tender document.

“The class-I local supplier for this tender has been defined as a supplier or service provider, whose goods, services or works offered for procurement, has local content equal to or more than 75%. It is the first big tender under revised DPIIT norms of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Having atleast 75 % domestic components," railway ministry said.

The bids are scheduled to be opened on 17 November. A pre-bidding conference for the tender will take place on 29 September.

Earlier this month, Mint had reported that there will be a mandate of 75% local content in the tender, in line with the new public procurement policy set by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in line with the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

Vande Bharat trains, also popularly known as Train 18 are indigenous electric multiple units manufactured by the Chennai-based integral coach factory (ICF). The first Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Varanasi was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, 2019. Second such train from New Delhi to Katra was flagged off in October last year.

