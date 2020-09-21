Railways issues fresh ‘domestic’ tender for procuring 44 Vande Bharat trains

The train sets will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. Tentatively, 24 train sets (16 car rakes) have been allotted to ICF and 10 each to MCF and RCF respectively. “Only Class-I local supplier is eligible to bid in this tender," according to the tender document.