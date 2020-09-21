Railways issues revised tender for manufacturing 44 Vande Bharat trains

The Indian Railways has floated a revised tender of semi-high speed 44 Vande Bharat trains sets with the minimum local content percentage being revised to 75%, said Ministry of Railways on Monday.

The tender is for three phases of the project – propulsion, control and other equipment along with bogies for the train sets. It has been uploaded on www.ireps.gov.in.

The new tender is a 'domestic' tender and only companies registered in India can apply.

"The revised Tender is In line with Government of India’s preference for Make In India policy," a statement added.

The national transporter last month had cancelled the tenders of 44 sets of Vande Bharat Trains and invited fresh tenders as per the revised public procurement in order to maintain complete transparency.

As per the statement, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai had cancelled the older tender, which was floated on December 22, 2019, and opened on July 10, 2020. Reports had said that the decision to issue the new tenders was taken months after a Chinese joint venture company had emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of the Vande Bharat Trains.

"While evaluating the technical bids of the tenders, the Tender Committee had noticed that some of the details of the financial offers had been revealed in the first packet, which was not acceptable. The new guidelines of public procurement will be strictly followed and will prefer the 'Make in India' initiative. To maintain the complete transparency, the Committee has recommended to cancel the tender and invite fresh tenders" the statement added quoted Vinod Kumar, Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB).

It further quoted the CRB saying, "The Railway is trying to manufacture this project as early as possible. But, due to some technical issues, this project has been delayed. In a fresh tenders timeline for manufacturing of Train Sets will be compressed," adding that there would be an increase in indigenous content from the present level of 50 per cent to a higher level as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Moreover, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had revised public procurement order issued on 4 June to encourage domestic manufacturing. The bids are scheduled to be opened on November 17. A pre-bidding conference for the tender will take place on September 29 and two stage, reverse auction shall take place, the ministry said

The train sets will be manufactured across three coach manufacturing units mainly, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

