NEW DELHI : Eastern Railway on Monday launched a special mobile Covid-19 health unit on tracks for immunization and medical check-up of its employees and their families posted at far off stations under its Sealdah division.

The mobile unit ‘Aarogya’ cum covid vaccination centre is an air-conditioned EMU coach with separate compartments for patients and doctors. It has also an observation room, a dressing room cum minor operation theatre, oxygen cylinder and basic medical equipment for patients.

"This special medical coach is intended for health check-up and vaccination of Railway employees & their families, posted at far off stations in Sealdah Division of ER," Eastern Railway tweeted.

A Railway Mobile Health Unit ‘AAROGYA’ cum Mobile COVID Vaccination Centre started from Sealdah station today. This special medical coach is intended for health check-up and vaccination of Railway employees & their families, posted at far off stations in Sealdah Division of ER. pic.twitter.com/y1Do1ESe3W — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) June 28, 2021

A senior Eastern Railway official said the department has also received permission from the health authorities of the West Bengal government to run 'the Aarogya' as a mobile vaccination centre to far off stations of Sealdah Division. The mobile vaccination unit will immunize railway beneficiaries of three categories —frontline workers, dependents of employees aged over 45 years and retired employees.

The official further said the mobile health unit will be manned by doctors and paramedical staff of the Eastern Railway. The unit can be moved independently to any railway station or shed within the jurisdiction of Sealdah division, covering Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad districts, the official added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.