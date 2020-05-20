The Indian Railways today released reservation rules for reservation of 200 non-AC trains which are scheduled to run from 1 June, 2020. The bookings for the tickets will begin from tomorrow, 21 May from 10 am, it said.

The bookings of tickets can be through online IRCTC website or app and advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days for trains to be run from 1 June, Railways added.

Here is a list of the trains:

Indian Railways has released the list of the 200 trains which will be operated from 1st June: Government of India pic.twitter.com/U1SmC4Bn8C — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020





These trains will be fully reserved trains having both AC, non-AC classes; general coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, said Railways.

Second seating (2S) fare shall be charged for general coaches being reserved and seats will be given to all passengers, it said.

RAC, waitlist to be generated but waiting list ticket-holders not permitted to board trains to be run from June 1, the national transporter said.

No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that 200 'Shramik Special' trains can run on a daily basis to ferry the stranded migrants and that the operations will be scaled up soon.

"Within the next two days Indian Railways will double the number of Shramik Special Trains to 400 per day. All migrants are requested to stay where they are, Indian Railways will get them back home over the next few days," Goyal had tweeted.

The Indian Railways has run 1,813 'Shramik Special' trains since 1 May and ferried over 22 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Wednesday.

Of the 1,813 trains, 301 trains are in transit and 1,512 have arrived. More than 143 trains are in the pipeline, the railways said.

Share Via