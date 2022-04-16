NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways may look at running its fleet of diesel locomotives using bio-diesel after blending with other fuels.

Indian Railways has informed Parliament that operation of diesel locomotives with B-5 bio-diesel have been tested by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Officials aware of the development said that bio-diesel may be used for running diesel locomotives in a pilot initially, before the usage is made mandatory.

The use of bio-diesel will not only help railways save on its diesel bill but will also help reduce emissions and, thus, pollution.

The cost of high-speed diesel, including freight, taxes, among others, stood at ₹18,587.14 crore and ₹16,030.58 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

While diesel expenditure is expected to fall as railways achieve 100% electrification by the end of 2023, diesel locomotives will remain in use for some more time for freight operations due to high carrying capacity.