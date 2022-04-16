Railways looks to run diesel locos on bio-diesel

Railways looks to run diesel locos on bio-diesel1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- The use of bio-diesel will not only help railways save on its diesel bill but will also help reduce emissions and, thus, pollution
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways may look at running its fleet of diesel locomotives using bio-diesel after blending with other fuels.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways may look at running its fleet of diesel locomotives using bio-diesel after blending with other fuels.
Indian Railways has informed Parliament that operation of diesel locomotives with B-5 bio-diesel have been tested by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
Indian Railways has informed Parliament that operation of diesel locomotives with B-5 bio-diesel have been tested by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).
Officials aware of the development said that bio-diesel may be used for running diesel locomotives in a pilot initially, before the usage is made mandatory.
Officials aware of the development said that bio-diesel may be used for running diesel locomotives in a pilot initially, before the usage is made mandatory.
The use of bio-diesel will not only help railways save on its diesel bill but will also help reduce emissions and, thus, pollution.
The use of bio-diesel will not only help railways save on its diesel bill but will also help reduce emissions and, thus, pollution.
The cost of high-speed diesel, including freight, taxes, among others, stood at ₹18,587.14 crore and ₹16,030.58 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.
The cost of high-speed diesel, including freight, taxes, among others, stood at ₹18,587.14 crore and ₹16,030.58 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.
While diesel expenditure is expected to fall as railways achieve 100% electrification by the end of 2023, diesel locomotives will remain in use for some more time for freight operations due to high carrying capacity.
While diesel expenditure is expected to fall as railways achieve 100% electrification by the end of 2023, diesel locomotives will remain in use for some more time for freight operations due to high carrying capacity.