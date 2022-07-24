To tap e-commerce boom, railways looks to parcel trains

“Railways’ parcel service had seen immense growth last year when revenue from this segment touched almost ₹300 crore in FY22, up from roughly ₹140 crore in the previous year. This has largely come from Kisan Rail, which transports perishables to different parts of the country. The potential is immense also from growing e-commerce players that are growing their revenues and also looking at environment-friendly and assured transport services of the railways," one of the two people cited above said. “We have acknowledged this and decided to first regularize the parcel express trains launched to transport essentials during the covid lockdown in 2020. More dedicated and time-table-run parcel trains will be introduced subsequently," the person said on the condition of anonymity.