Railways looks to solve waterlogging problem in road under bridges

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways has informed the Parliament that the issue is being studied in detail by the Research Design Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the ministry of Railways.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Railways is looking at ways to sort the water logging problem in road under bridges (RUBs)/limited height subways (LHS).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Railways is looking at ways to sort the water logging problem in road under bridges (RUBs)/limited height subways (LHS).
Indian Railways has informed the Parliament that the issue is being studied in detail by the Research Design Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the ministry of Railways.
Indian Railways has informed the Parliament that the issue is being studied in detail by the Research Design Standards Organisation (RDSO), under the ministry of Railways.
RDSO has suggested the ministry remedial measures to help solve the problem.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RDSO has suggested the ministry remedial measures to help solve the problem.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adequate drainage arrangement is an integral part of the solution. The arrangement needs to be part of planning the new RUBs/Subways, RDSO said.
Adequate drainage arrangement is an integral part of the solution. The arrangement needs to be part of planning the new RUBs/Subways, RDSO said.
For the existing structures, feasible remedial measures like water flow diversion to the nearest bridge and ‘nallahs’, provision of covered shed on approach roads and of hump at entry to RUBs have been suggested.
For the existing structures, feasible remedial measures like water flow diversion to the nearest bridge and ‘nallahs’, provision of covered shed on approach roads and of hump at entry to RUBs have been suggested.
To pump out the excess water in a case of water logging, pumping arrangement should be made in identified RUBs/LHS to drain water expeditiously.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To pump out the excess water in a case of water logging, pumping arrangement should be made in identified RUBs/LHS to drain water expeditiously.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the suitability of the site and the structure, a provision of cross drains and sealing of joints is also issued.
As per the suitability of the site and the structure, a provision of cross drains and sealing of joints is also issued.
To prevent water logging, steps like clearing of debris and silt removal in the drains are taken at RUBs/LHS before the onset of monsoon season. Monsoon patrolling is also done in rainy season in identified areas.
To prevent water logging, steps like clearing of debris and silt removal in the drains are taken at RUBs/LHS before the onset of monsoon season. Monsoon patrolling is also done in rainy season in identified areas.