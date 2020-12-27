OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once
Picture for representation.
Picture for representation.

Railways making efforts to commission entire bullet train project at once

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 08:35 AM IST ANI

'If we get the land, then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra' said the Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi: Indian Railways is making efforts that the entire bullet train project is commissioned end-to-end, at once, said the Railway Board Chairman on Saturday.

"Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together in both Gujarat and Maharashtra and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80 per cent land available in the next four months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board while addressing media via video conferencing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing masks walk with shopping bags inside a mall

Covid Threw People’s Finances Into Disarray: ‘It Doesn’t Look Pretty’

7 min read . 09:06 AM IST
A medic pricks with a syringe in a vaccine vial against the novel coronavirus as people receive a vaccination.

New coronavirus strain: Canada detects two cases of virus variant first seen in UK

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
Ursula von der Leyen

EU comm chief calls vaccination drive touching moment, 101-yr-old woman gets jab

2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Workers store boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines in an ultra-low temperature freezer in Paris.

France says third lockdown possible if Covid cases keep rising

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST

"If we get the land, then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout