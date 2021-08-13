Railways Minister shares glimpse of history ahead of Independence Day. You cannot miss it2 min read . 06:18 PM IST
Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share an image of the postage stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate the country's first Independence Day
India is going to celebrate its 74th anniversary of independence on Sunday. Ahead of the event, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a little time capsule to take us back to the historical era.
Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share an image of the postage stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate the country's first Independence Day.
Dated “15 Aug, 1947", the stamp carries the National Flag with the words “Jai Hind" written in Hindi on the top-right corner.
The railway minister wrote: “Postage Stamp issued in 1947 to commemorate India’s Independence," with the hashtag #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.
75th anniversary of independence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday virtually launched multiple major events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
"Due to these programs, not only there is a rise in national consciousness, but there is also an increase in the self-esteem the country has," he said during a speech.
One of the events launched was of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) whose 75 teams would be leaving Friday for 75 remote places in the border areas of the country to unfurl the national flag on August 15.
The Indian Coast Guard will be unfurling the national flag at 100 islands pan-India as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Singh said that in order to maintain unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, it is important that the feeling of national self-esteem is present in the citizens, and that is the purpose of the programs being launched Friday.
In addition to this, a painting competition was organized by the Indian Army based on the theme as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Thursday.
More than 75 children of various age groups, from nearby villages of Thalli and T Suntwari, of Macchal area, participated in the competition.
"It was the first event of its kind, for most of the children from these remote villages," Colonel Emron Musavi PRO (Defence) Srinagar
