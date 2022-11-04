Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Railways Ministry withdraws DRMs' power to decide platform tickets' rate

Railways Ministry withdraws DRMs' power to decide platform tickets' rate

1 min read . 07:38 PM ISTLivemint
Image used for representational purpose. (PC-PTI)

  • Earlier, the 2015 order gave the power to DRMs to decide on the rate of platform tickets to regulate rush at platforms during specific requirements like mela, rally, etc.

The Railways Ministry on 4 November withdrew the power delegated to Divisional Railway Mangers to decide the rate of platform tickets with immediate effect.

Releasing the new order, the Ministry of Railways said, "It has been decided that the power delegated to Divisional Railway Mangers to decide the rate of platform tickets shall be treated as withdrawn immediate effect."

Earlier, the 2015 order gave the power to DRMs to decide on the rate of platform tickets to regulate rush at platforms during specific requirements like mela, rally, etc.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways redeveloping 40 stations to provide modern amenities

Earlier in the day, the Indian railways reduced the platform ticket prices that had been raised to 50 due to Diwali and Chhath Puja on Thursday. Now the platform tickets will once again be available for 10.

The tickets' prices were hiked for 14 railway stations in the Northern Railways zone, namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Unnao Junction.

Meanwhile, reports said that Southern Railways on 1 October had hiked the platform ticket prices from 10 to 20 at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. It will remain effective till 31 January, 2023.

