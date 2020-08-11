The Indian Railways has said that no new circular has been issued on the suspension of train services until September 30. "Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

In the tweet, the Railways also said that Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run.

Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 10, 2020

Earlier, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav had said the railways is staring at a ₹35,000-40,000 crore reduction in earnings from the passenger segment this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The passenger segment is not doing well, everybody knows. We are running just 230 trains and they are hardly full. We do not know how the coronavirus pandemic will unfold. We are expecting only 10-15 per cent earnings from passenger segment and that means we will lose around ₹35-40,000 crore. We are trying to make up for that through freight revenue," Yadav had said as reported by news agency PTI

In other news, Railways has initiated action against a private agency for issuing a fake advertisement for over 5000 posts in the national transporter.





