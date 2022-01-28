Railways offers clarification on recruitment process

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The clarification comes after the recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBT) for NTPC resulted in widespread protest in various parts of the country with aspirants levelling allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the examination
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Railways on Friday clarified that the two-stage selection process for candidates for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) is followed as part of rules framed for exams conducted by it where the number of applicants is in large numbers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Railways on Friday clarified that the two-stage selection process for candidates for vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) is followed as part of rules framed for exams conducted by it where the number of applicants is in large numbers.
The clarification comes after the recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBT) for NTPC resulted in widespread protest in various parts of the country with aspirants levelling allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the examination. They alleged that the process was non-transparent and riddled with problems, including allowing those with higher qualifications to compete for jobs for less qualified candidates.
The clarification comes after the recruitment process involving computer-based tests (CBT) for NTPC resulted in widespread protest in various parts of the country with aspirants levelling allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the examination. They alleged that the process was non-transparent and riddled with problems, including allowing those with higher qualifications to compete for jobs for less qualified candidates.
Frustration led to anger and escalated to violence, pushing the Railways to suspend the NTPC and the level 1 exams and prompting the government to set up a high-power committee to address the issues raised by job applicants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Frustration led to anger and escalated to violence, pushing the Railways to suspend the NTPC and the level 1 exams and prompting the government to set up a high-power committee to address the issues raised by job applicants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In response to the concerns raised by candidates over the questions raised over the 2-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted as part of recruitment process, Railways has clarified that in case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with 1st Stage being used to screen the candidates for 2nd Stage and 2nd Stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair," the railway ministry said in a statement.
“In response to the concerns raised by candidates over the questions raised over the 2-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted as part of recruitment process, Railways has clarified that in case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with 1st Stage being used to screen the candidates for 2nd Stage and 2nd Stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair," the railway ministry said in a statement.
The statement added that with regards to the concerns over the number of candidates being shortlisted for second stage CBT, in the case of centralized employment notification, the first stage CBT has been made common for graduates and 10+2 pass candidates.
The statement added that with regards to the concerns over the number of candidates being shortlisted for second stage CBT, in the case of centralized employment notification, the first stage CBT has been made common for graduates and 10+2 pass candidates.
The Railways also said that with respect to confusion over the question “Short listing should be done for 7 lakh candidates not 7 lakh roll numbers", nowhere was it mentioned that 7 lakh distinct candidates will get shortlisted for second stage CBT. Since a second stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of 7 lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list, the railways said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Railways also said that with respect to confusion over the question “Short listing should be done for 7 lakh candidates not 7 lakh roll numbers", nowhere was it mentioned that 7 lakh distinct candidates will get shortlisted for second stage CBT. Since a second stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of 7 lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list, the railways said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The shortlisting has been done level/post-wise at the rate of 20 times notified vacancies. The lists contain 7,05,446 roll numbers which is 20 times notified vacancies of 35,281. Finally, 35,281 distinct candidates will be selected, and one candidate will be appointed against only one post depending upon merit and preference. Hence no post will remain vacant, the national transporter said.
The shortlisting has been done level/post-wise at the rate of 20 times notified vacancies. The lists contain 7,05,446 roll numbers which is 20 times notified vacancies of 35,281. Finally, 35,281 distinct candidates will be selected, and one candidate will be appointed against only one post depending upon merit and preference. Hence no post will remain vacant, the national transporter said.
In response to the concerns that graduate candidates are getting undue benefit of becoming eligible for both graduate and 10+2 level posts, Railways said that the integration of recruitments for graduate and 10+2 level posts have been done to save time, energy and effort which has been proven useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
In response to the concerns that graduate candidates are getting undue benefit of becoming eligible for both graduate and 10+2 level posts, Railways said that the integration of recruitments for graduate and 10+2 level posts have been done to save time, energy and effort which has been proven useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
With regards to the delay in recruitment process, Railways said that the recruitment process got delayed due to the pandemic since March 2020 and various restrictions imposed on that account by various states. The capacity that can be utilized for CBT has also got impacted because of social distancing norms leading to an increase in the number of shifts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With regards to the delay in recruitment process, Railways said that the recruitment process got delayed due to the pandemic since March 2020 and various restrictions imposed on that account by various states. The capacity that can be utilized for CBT has also got impacted because of social distancing norms leading to an increase in the number of shifts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!