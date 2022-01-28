Railways offers clarification on recruitment process

“In response to the concerns raised by candidates over the questions raised over the 2-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted as part of recruitment process, Railways has clarified that in case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with 1st Stage being used to screen the candidates for 2nd Stage and 2nd Stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair," the railway ministry said in a statement.