Railways officer, 2 others arrested by CBI for 'demanding' 1-crore bribe
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad (Representative image). (REUTERS)
Railways officer, 2 others arrested by CBI for 'demanding' 1-crore bribe

Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 04:43 PM IST

  • The probe agency carried out searches at 20 locations across the country, including Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand, and two other states
  • The arrested official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official along with two others for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1 crore.

The probe agency also carried out searches at 20 locations across the country, including Delhi, Assam, Uttarakhand, and two other states, news agency PTI reported.

CBI took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the report stated.

The railway official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam.

The probe agency has reportedly recovered the bribe money.

In another similar incident, a senior section engineer with the Indian Railways, working in the division that deals with issuing tenders, was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch last year in October.

The accused, identified as Anil Ahirwar, along with four others allegedly took a bribe of 2.73 crore from a Gujarat-based trader by promising him a tender for hose pipes required in trains.

