Railways on track to achieve 100% electrification goal2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
According to railways, as of 30 June, electrification work on routes across 14 states and Union territories is complete, while it is over 90% for another six states and 75% for five other UTs and states.
New Delhi: Indian railways is committed to complete electrification of its expansive broad-gauge network by December, despite the formidable challenge of covering over 6,000 route kilometers within a six-month window.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×