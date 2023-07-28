comScore
New Delhi: Indian railways is committed to complete electrification of its expansive broad-gauge network by December, despite the formidable challenge of covering over 6,000 route kilometers within a six-month window.

According to people aware of the development, there has been no change in the December deadline on electrification as work on the 6,226 route km is progressing smoothly, and contractors have been given instructions to complete the work by December-end.

If the milestone is reached, it will be a significant achievement for the Indian railways, considering that its has never electrified over 6,565 route km of tracks in a fiscal year. Now, an equivalent amount of electrification work must be completed in less than six months.

To clarify, route km denotes the distance between two points on the railway network, regardless of the number of lines interconnecting them, whether a single line, double line, or other configurations.

Till June end, railways has electrified more than 90% of its broad-gauge routes (BGR). According to the most recent data from the Railway Electrification Directorate, out of the broad-gauge lines of 65,350 route km, 59,096 route km has been electrified by June-end, or 90.43% of the broad-gauge routes across India.

The electrification drive will help the Indian railways save considerably on its fuel bill of over 15,000 crore annually. It will also contribute to India’s target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2070.

Additionally, the railways has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2030, establishing itself as the largest green railway system, globally.

According to railways, as of 30 June, electrification work on routes across 14 states and Union territories is complete, while it is over 90% for another six states and 75% for five other UTs and states.

However, work has been on the slow lane only in the Northeastern states, where barring Assam, work is yet to start.

Between 1948 and 2014, about 22,000 RKM were electrified. The pace of electrification picked up since then, but witnessed a further acceleration from FY18, when for the first time over 4,000 route km were electrified in a financial year.

Now, the pace has increased even further with over 6,000 route km being covered consistently for last three years.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 10:39 PM IST
