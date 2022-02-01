Railways operating ratio set to worsen despite support

In 2019, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a report that the Indian Railways had the worst operating ratio in the past decade at 98.44%. “Revenue from freight and passenger travel is estimated at ₹2.4 trillion," Vaishnav told a news conference on Tuesday. “The 400 Vande Bharat trains will be Version 2 of the earlier model. The design is complete and production will start by August this year," he said.