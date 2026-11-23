A district consumer commission in Kerala has ordered the Central Railway to pay ₹25,000 to a passenger after holding it guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for automatically cancelling his RAC ticket without prior intimation.

The passenger was forced to purchase another ticket on the same train at a higher fare, while ₹65 was deducted from his original ticket refund as clerkage charges, The Indian Express reported.

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In its August 17 order, the Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Railways to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused and ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses, as per the report.

The commission, comprising President Mohandasan K and members Preethi Sivaraman C and Mohamed Ismayil CV, was hearing a complaint filed by a law student from Mumbai.

Why was the passenger's RAC ticket cancelled? The complainant, a student at KC Law College in Mumbai, had booked a ticket through the IRCTC application to travel from Mumbai to Malappuram, Kerala, citing an emergency that required him to return home.

His ticket initially showed a current reservation status of RAC 44. However, it was subsequently downgraded to waiting list (WL) 1 and eventually cancelled automatically.

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The passenger approached the authorities under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to seek an explanation for the change, according to The Indian Express.

He alleged that neither the Railways nor IRCTC had adequately explained the downgrade or cancellation. He also questioned the deduction of clerkage charges, arguing that the cancellation was not his fault.

With his original ticket cancelled, he had to book another ticket for the same train at a higher fare.

What did the Railways and IRCTC say? Defending the Central Railway, advocate Krishna Kumar KM argued that an RAC ticket was subject to accommodation availability and could not be treated as a confirmed reservation until the final chart was prepared.

The Railways also maintained that clerkage deductions followed a uniform policy.

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IRCTC, represented by advocate Jaison Thomas, argued that its responsibility was limited to providing an online ticket-booking platform, the Indian Express report said.

It said berth allocation, chart preparation and automatic ticket cancellations were handled by the Railways.

IRCTC further submitted that the passenger's original booking status was WL 77, which improved to WL 1 but did not secure a berth even after chart preparation. It also pointed to its website's disclaimer that coach and berth confirmation was not guaranteed.

Why did the consumer court hold Railways liable? Examining the ticket records and RTI responses, the commission noted that the passenger's reservation status had changed from RAC 44 to WL 1 before the ticket was cancelled.

The Railways had informed him that the 3A coach had been replaced by a 3E coach due to unavoidable circumstances, necessitating the reallocation of confirmed passengers. Customer support had also cited the detachment of some coaches due to operational constraints.

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The commission, however, considered the hardship caused by the cancellation without prior notice, particularly since the passenger had to purchase a higher-cost ticket to undertake an emergency journey.

It consequently held the Central Railway guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Why was IRCTC spared? The commission reportedly did not hold IRCTC liable, accepting that its role was confined to ticket bookings and that it had no control over berth allocation, reservation charts, or automatic cancellations.

The Central Railway was therefore directed to pay the passenger ₹25,000 in total, as per the report.

Passengers facing railway-related grievances can approach consumer dispute redressal commissions or contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915. In Kerala, the state consumer helpline can be reached at 1800-425-1550.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.