Railways passenger revenue surges by 71% during April-December

Railways passenger revenue surges by 71% during April-December1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Total earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to December stood at Rs. 48,913 crore
New Delhi: The Indian Railways registered a 71% jump in revenue from the passenger segment between April and December, a government statement said on Monday.
“The total approximate earnings in passenger segment for Indian Railways on originating basis during April to December 2022 is Rs. 48,913 crore, registering an increase of 71 per cent in comparison to Rs. 28,569 crore achieved during the same period last year," the statement by the Ministry of Railways highlighted.
Revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during this fiscal year so far has increased by 56%. The figure stood at ₹38,483 crore, as compared to ₹26,400 crore during the same period last year.
The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment between April 1 and December 31 is ₹10,430 crore as compared to ₹2,169 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 381%, the statement read.
The ministry said in the reserved passenger segment, the total estimated numbers of passengers who booked tickets during the period between April 1 to December 31 surged by 6%. It stood at 59.61 crore bookings as compared to 56.05 crore during the same period last year.
On the other hand, in the unreserved passenger segment, the approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period April 1 to December 31 have surged by 137 per cent.
“In Unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st December 2022 is 40,197 lakhs as compared to 16,968 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 137%," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Railways said in a release that on cumulative basis from April – December this year, freight loading of 1109.38 MT was achieved against last year loading of 1029.96 MT during the same period, an improvement of 8%.
