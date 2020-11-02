Subscribe
Railways plan to start local train services with 50% of passenger in Bengal
Railways plan to start local train services with 50% of passenger in Bengal

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST PTI

  • The final decision on the resumption of local train services will be taken at a meeting with the state government on November 5
  • The authorities stopped local train services when lockdown was announced in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state government officers.

Initially, they were targeting to resume the operations with 10-20 per cent of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25 per cent, they said.

The final decision on the resumption of local train services will be taken at a meeting with the state government on November 5.

The authorities stopped local train services when lockdown was announced in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

