Gurudwara Circuit Train: The Indian Railways is planning to run special trains for Sikh devotees to visit their pilgrimage sites, according to news agency ANI.

The special trains will be run under 'Gurudwara Circuit' project. The proposed circuit initially includes Gurdwara Harminder Sahib, Amritsar, Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, Nanded, Gurdwara Patna Sahib, Patna and Gurdwara Huzur Sahib, Nanded, which will be completed in 11 days, the agency said.

The details about the circuit are being finalised and will be soon made available to the public. The train will have both sleeper and AC coaches and fares will be decided by the operator. Along with this, a pantry car will also be installed in the train but passengers will have to book food in advance.

The Railways has already covered important religious sites of Hindus under 'Ramayana Circuit' and sites of Buddhist under 'Buddha Circuit'.

The national transporter is also planning to start the 'Gandhi Circuit Special Train' soon to make people aware of the life philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, the report said. Some more special circuits could also be started on the same lines.

The Railways are preparing 4000 to 5000 rail coaches, which will be leased to private operators with conditions, which will be for a minimum period of at least 5 years.

During this period, the operator will be responsible for the maintenance of the railway coaches, whereas, the responsibility of maintenance of the operation will be with the Railways. So far about 50 operators have shown interest in joining this ambitious special circuit project of the Railways, the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.