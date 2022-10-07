Railways plans to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 20301 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:47 PM IST
The Railways will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint primarily through sourcing of its energy requirements from renewable sources
New Delhi: The Indian Railways plans to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2030 and also focus on increasing network capacity, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday.