New Delhi: The Indian Railways plans to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2030 and also focus on increasing network capacity, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday.

“Indian Railways has planned to gradually reduce its carbon footprint and become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030," the ministry said.

The country’s railway network is being electrified to reduce pollution and carry on transportation in an environment-friendly way, it said.

The Railways will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint primarily through sourcing of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources, the ministry said. Other strategies include taking a multi-pronged approach of electrification of its routes, shifting from diesel to electric traction, promotion of energy efficiency, construction of dedicated freight corridors, green certification of railway establishments etc.

By 2029-30, expected requirement of installation of renewable capacity would be about 30 GW. Indian Railways has installed 142 MW solar rooftop capacity and 103.4 MW of Wind energy till August, 2022, it added.

The railways has electrified 52,508 RKM out of total BG network of 65,141 RKM (80.61%), the ministry said.

With 100% electrification, the demand for electricity will go up to about 72 BUs by 2029-30 from 21 BUs in 2019-20.

Carbon emission by 2029-30 as per Business As Usual (BAU) mode is estimated to be 60 million tons which would be offset by various measures planned by Indian Railways, it said.