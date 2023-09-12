Concerns regarding garbage disposal procedures on the Indian Railways network have been rekindled in response to a widely shared video showing a housekeeping employee of the company throwing trash onto the tracks as a train is moving.

The housekeeping staff can be seen in the video sweeping trash off the train and then carelessly tossing it over the tracks, creating a visually upsetting spectacle of trash being thrown from the railway coach. Social media users have shared the video widely in order to voice their outrage at such careless waste disposal techniques. With Indian Railways, "Swacch Bharat Abhiyan! Almost all trains running in IR feature this common scene. Although I don't know much about protocols, the system has failed in this instance. On rails, thousands of tons of trash are dumped every day. Who should be made liable for this? An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote while questioning the Ministry of Railways.

The situation will be fixed, Central Railways pledged in reaction to the video. "Please be specific about the time and train number. We will start moving in that direction," the department wrote.

He also accused the Ministry of Railway and Railway Seva of carrying out the same procedure on every other train in India. The user said, "This is happening on all the trains. You need not be train-specific. Pick any train and ask the cleaning staff about how many bags of trash they have collected so far."

Internet users were likewise incensed by the cleaning service staff's careless and disrespectful behavior. Many people posted related videos and demanded "strict punishment," while others suggested that travelers exercise extra caution.