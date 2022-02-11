Railways preparing project reports for seven bullet train routes

India’s first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is being executed by NHSRCL. Work on the project, however, has been slow, with challenges in route alignment and acquisition. The 500 km-plus section will entail an investment of more than ₹1 trillion, with trains plying at close to 300km per hour, using Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology. A trial run on a small 50km section--Surat to Vilimura--of this project is expected sometime in 2026. The investment on the project so far is ₹39,000 crore.