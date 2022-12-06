Home / News / India / Railways raises max speed to 75 kmph for foggy conditions to reduce delays
2 min read.06:02 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from PTI )
During fog, when the loco pilot in his judgement feels that visibility is restricted due to fog, he shall run at a speed at which he can control the train so as to be prepared to stop short of any obstruction
Indian Railways has decided to increase the maximum allowable speed of trains from the current 60 km/h to 75 km/h in order to reduce delays during the foggy winter months, the national transporter announced on Tuesday. The Railways claimed that this would be possible because all locomotives operating in areas affected by fog would be equipped with fog devices for the loco pilots to use.
"It has been decided that with the use of fog devices in locomotives, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 kmph (km per hour) to 75 kmph," the Indian Railways said.
The national transporter has additionally requested that railway zones maintain a sufficient supply of detonators, which are devices mounted on rails that go off with a loud report whenever an engine passes by in order to draw the driver's attention.
Lime marking must also be done across the track at sighting boards (or at distant signals in the case of double-distant signals).
An order by the Indian Raiwlays read, “All signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts and busy vulnerable level crossing gates, which are accident prone, should either be painted or provided with yellow/black luminous strips. The work of repainting for their proper visibility should be completed before onset of the foggy season. Lifting barriers at busy level crossings, where necessary, to be provided with yellow/black luminous indication strips."
It further stated, "The new existing Seating Cum Luggage Rakes (SLRs) are already being fitted with LED-based flasher tail lights, therefore, the existing SLRs with fixed red lights should be modified and fixed with LED lights. This will be a very important step to ensure safety in foggy weather."
In addition, it requested that the railways make sure that retro reflective strips in the shape of a "sigma" were provided in accordance with the guidelines already in place for stop signal identification.
During fog, when the loco pilot in his judgement feels that visibility is restricted due to fog, he shall run at a speed at which he can control the train so as to be prepared to stop short of any obstruction; this speed shall in any case not be more than 75 kmph
