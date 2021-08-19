Railways re-evaluating bidding process for private passenger trains

The Indian Railways in July last year planned to introduce private trains on its network in phases, with the first dozen due to start running in the 2023-24 financial year and all 151 by 2027. According to the Railway Ministry's projections, the transporter was supposed to select the companies that will run the private trains by April 2021; the first 12 were expected to start plying by 2023-24, followed by 45 more in FY 2024-25, the next 50 in FY 2025-26 and the last 44 by 2026-27.

