Railways reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of Oxygen on Monday morning

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the concerns regarding the oxygen crisis across the country, the Railways today announced that it has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.

Amid the concerns regarding the oxygen crisis across the country, the Railways today announced that it has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.

Railways carry 150 MT of Oxygen to Gujarat

The railways also said, on the day when Cyclone Tauktae hits Gujarat, railways carried 150 MT of Oxygen relief, which is more than the average of 134 MT being logged since 20 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Western Railway carried 137 tonnes of the life-saving gas on Sunday and 151 tonnes on Monday from Gujarat to various parts of the country, it said.

The WR started carrying oxygen tankers from April 25 and it is carrying an average of 134 tonnes oxygen daily.

Meanwhile, first Oxygen Express from Bokaro to Punjab is set to reach Phillaur at 7 pm today with two tankers carrying 41.07 MT of oxygen, the railways further noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma further said, the railways have so far vaccinated 4.32 lakh employees. And they are already in touch with states for vaccination of remaining employees.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}