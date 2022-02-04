Railways reaches out to 2 lakh aspirants over RRB NTPC exam protests

The Railways has begun its outreach programme to connect with aspirants who had taken to the streets to protest against irregularities in its RRB NTPC and Level 1 exams. Last month, thousands of protestors squatted on rail tracks at several places, hampering train movement in the state. Several trains were cancelled or ran on alternative routes on account of the protests against the Railway Recruitment Boards’ Non-Technical Popular Categories exam of 2021.

