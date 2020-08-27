Railways reaches out to solar power developers to meet zero carbon emission aim

In the union budget presented earlier this year, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to set up large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks, on land owned by Railways. Soon after, state-owned Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL) in June said it has invited bids for 3 gigawatt (GW) of solar plants that will be built on vacant Railways’ land. These solar projects, besides supplying power to Railways at reduced tariff, will also protect the Railway land by constructing boundary wall along the track, an official statement said.