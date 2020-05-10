Railways ready to run 300 special trains for migrants daily: Piyush Goyal

Indian railways is gearing up to run 300 shramik special trains everyday to help migrant workers and stranded people reach their home states.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday also urged all states to give permission to evacuate and bring back the stranded migrants to their respective hometown in the next three-four days.

"As per the directions of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days," Goyal said in a tweet.

"I appeal to all the States to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself," the tweet said.

Goyal's request comes a day after union home minister Amit Shah wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to allow trains carrying migrant workers to reach the state.

The issue of migrant workers has snowballed into a political issue, amid resistance from some states showing reluctance to allow migrant workers to reach or move out of the state.

Special trains carrying stranded migrant workers were flagged off from various stations on May 1 for the first time after the lockdown was enforced on 25 March. The special trains are aimed at helping millions of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and others stranded by the lockdown return home. These trains are planned for people identified and registered by state governments and are not open for the public at large.

More train routes and services are being drawn up on the basis of demand by state governments, with the clamour for special buses and trains from states growing after thousands of desperate migrants set off for their hometowns on foot.

As of May 10, 366 special trains have been operationalized from various states, out of which 287 trains have reached the respective destinations and 79 trains are in transit, an official statement said. According to railway ministry officials, each train has been carrying 1,000 passengers.

Around 1,200 passengers can travel in these trains, while maintaining social distancing rules. Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water, railway ministry said.

