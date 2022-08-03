Railways records best-ever July monthly freight loading of 122.14 mt1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:15 PM IST
In all, 1698 rakes were loaded during April-July as compared to 994 rakes during the same period of last year, a growth of 71%
New Delhi: Indian Railways has recorded the best-ever July monthly freight loading of 122.14 million tonne (mt). The incremental loading in the month of July has been 9.3 mt, a growth of 8.25 % over the previous best July figures achieved in 2021.