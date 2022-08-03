New Delhi: Indian Railways has recorded the best-ever July monthly freight loading of 122.14 million tonne (mt). The incremental loading in the month of July has been 9.3 mt, a growth of 8.25 % over the previous best July figures achieved in 2021.

With this, Indian Railways has logged 23 straight months of best-ever monthly freight loading.

Railways achieved an incremental loading of 11.54 mt in coal, followed by 1.22 mt in balance other goods, 0.56 mt each in cement & clinker and containers.

An increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of freight business in FY 2022- 23. In all, 1698 rakes were loaded during April-July as compared to 994 rakes during the same period of last year, a growth of 71%.

The freight net tonne kilometers (NTKMs) have increased from 63.3 billion in July 2021 to 75 billion in July 2022, registering a growth of 18.38%. The cumulative NTKMs in the first four months have also grown by 19.46%.

The sustained efforts of Indian Railways to increase supply of coal to power houses, in close coordination with the Ministry of Power and Coal, have been one of the key features of the freight performance in July, a ministry of railways statement said.

The loading of coal (both domestic and imported) to powerhouses increased to 47.98 mt in July, up 38% on year.

Commodity-wise growth numbers show that railways has achieved impressive growth in almost all segments.