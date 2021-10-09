This song has been sung by Railway employees exclusively. Its video features various railway employees, renowned railway sportspersons, Tokyo Olympic Medalists, Renowned personalities, Railway officers and Hon’ble Minister of Railways and Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways.

This new version sung by railway employees includes many big sportspersons and Tokyo Olympic medalists including PV Sindhu.

This song is part of the initiatives being undertaken by Ministry of Railways to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence- Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to showcase Indian Railways’ achievements, developments and integration on pan India basis.

Darshana Jardosh said, “As a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this song represents Unity in Diversity. The new version of the song would not only motivate the Railway employees but also the entire Nation. It will also inspire future generations."

Watch Video:

This song is a new version of ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumahara’ which was telecast for the first time on Independence Day 1988. Lyrics of the original song have been retained as it is but music has been rendered in a new version. This song has been sung in 13 different languages so as to provide feeling of camaraderie throughout all Zonal Railways.

