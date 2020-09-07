Railways registers more than 10% jump in freight loading compared to last year

"On mission mode, Indian Railways freight loading for the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period. In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compare to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned ₹1,836.15 crore from freight loading which is also ₹129.68 crore higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period ( ₹1,706.47 crore)," said Ministry of Railways in an official statement.