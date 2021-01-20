OPEN APP
Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express
Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 01:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The central government has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Indian Railways renamed Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express' ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, ministry of railways tweeted on Wednesday.

“Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express" Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development," the ministry of railways said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Netaji's 'prakram' (valour) put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his birth anniversary with the introduction of 'Netaji Express'."


The central government has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kolkata on January 23 for Netaji’s birth anniversary.

