Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express
The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint

Railways renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The central government has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Indian Railways renamed Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express' ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, ministry of railways tweeted on Wednesday.

Indian Railways renamed Howrah-Kalka Mail as 'Netaji Express' ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, ministry of railways tweeted on Wednesday.

“Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express" Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development," the ministry of railways said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trump pardons Bannon, Lil Wayne, Broidy, but not himself

5 min read . 02:40 PM IST

India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field: PM Modi to Morrison

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST

Gold hallmarking: NGT asks state pollution control boards to follow CPCB norms

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST

Punjab reports first bird flu case as dead goose test positive

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST

“Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express" Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development," the ministry of railways said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Trump pardons Bannon, Lil Wayne, Broidy, but not himself

5 min read . 02:40 PM IST

India, Australia make for formidable competitors on field: PM Modi to Morrison

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST

Gold hallmarking: NGT asks state pollution control boards to follow CPCB norms

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST

Punjab reports first bird flu case as dead goose test positive

1 min read . 02:04 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Netaji's 'prakram' (valour) put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his birth anniversary with the introduction of 'Netaji Express'."

The central government has decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kolkata on January 23 for Netaji’s birth anniversary.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.