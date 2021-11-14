The Ministry of Railways on Sunday informed that to revert back in a phased manner to the pre-Covid levels of service, its passenger reservation system will be shut down for 6 hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next 7 days.

“To normalize passenger services & revert back in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) will be shut down for 6 hrs during the lean business hrs of the night for the next 7 days," it said.

On Friday, the Railways issued an order to discontinue the 'special' tag for mail and express trains and revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect.

Since the lockdown was eased, the Railways has been running only special trains. It started with long-distance trains and now, even short-distance passenger services are being run as special trains with "slightly higher fares".

“Ministry of Railways have decided that all the regular time tabled trains which are presently operating as MSPC (mail/express special) & HSP (holiday special) train services, included in the working time table,2021, shallbe operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisationas applicable," the Railway Board said in a letter to the principal chief commercial managers.

The board said second class of such trains shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case. “On already booked tickets in advance, no difference of fare either to be collected by Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers shall be permitted," the board said.

In the letter to zonal railways, the Railway on Friday said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices.

Ticket prices of special trains and holiday special trains are marginally higher.

The Railway Board said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.