Railways did not make financially sound investment decisions: CAG

ndian Railways resorted to ‘window dressing’ for presenting the working expenses and operating ratio in a better light, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said on Wednesday.

Had it not been for public sector undertakings such as power producer NTPC Ltd and Container Corp. of India (CONCOR), the national transporter’s finances would have been worse in financial year 2018-19. Without an advance payment of ₹8,351 crore from NTPC and CONCOR, the operating ratio would have been 101.77% instead of 97.29%.

The operating ratio is the amount spent out of every rupee earned. In the last few years, the operating ratio of the railways has been high, which indicates that it has not been able to generate more revenue than its expenses. In this case, it means that railways spent ₹97.29 to earn ₹100 in 2018-19, according to official records.

“The net surplus in 2018-19 was ₹3,773.86 crore. Indian railways would have ended with a negative balance of ₹7,334.85 crore but for receipt of advance freight and less appropriation to depreciation reserve fund and pension fund. The ministry of railways resorted to window dressing for presenting the working expenses and operating ratio in a better light," the CAG said.

The national transporter did not make financially sound investment decisions, the CAG said. It borrowed from the market to invest funds in projects that did not generate enough returns. “About ₹15,922 crore was incurred from extra budgetary resources (EBR) towards 79 unremunerative projects," it said.

EBR includes market borrowings such as external investments, which includes getting private investors to buy bonds or shares in the railways. The national transporter also borrows funds through Indian Railway Finance Corp, its dedicated borrowing arm to finance acquisition of rolling stock assets, leasing of railway infrastructure projects, among others. In the last few years, borrowings shot up to bridge the gap between resources and expenditure.

“The criteria for exclusion of projects with pending land acquisition was not followed. As many as 111 such projects were funded from EBR. None of these were completed as on 31 March 2019. There were instances of irregular utilization to the tune of ₹1,495 crore from EBR funds," it said.

Scrutiny of 395 projects funded from EBR showed that 268 projects were still in progress as on 31 March 2019. “This had resulted in the blocking of ₹48,536 crore EBR funds besides defeating the intended objective of generation of revenue for debt servicing," it said.

In another report, CAG also flagged compliance issues with respect to the ministry of railways.

