As the Covid-19 cases continue to show a consistent decline across the country, the railways have decided to resume general class passenger services.

"In trains already restored with regular train numbers, second class accommodation shall be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per applicability during pre-pandemic period," the railways said in a circular.

Apart from this, second class accommodation of special trains currently running as holiday special trains will also be earmarked and reserved or unreserved as per policy, it added.

In regular trains, general coaches shall be earmarked as reserved or unreserved as these were prevailing during pre-pandemic period, a railway spokesperson said.

Explaining further, he said if a train had four unreserved general seating coaches during the pre-pandemic period, but are now being operated as 2S reserved class, these shall be restored as unreserved coaches with effect from Advance Reservation Period (120 days hence) or no booking date (date from which no passenger has booked reserved ticket in 2S class).

"However, if a train had few GSCZ or similar type of coaches running as reserved second sitting coaches (2S class) in pre-Covid times, these shall continue as reserved sitting coaches in those trains even now," the spokesman added.

In holiday specials or other special trains, general coaches shall be reserved or unreserved as prevailing during pre-pandemic period, he said.

The railways had been running fully reserved ‘special trains’ during the pandemic to prevent crowding in trains so as to contain the spread of the disease. Even the general second class coaches, mostly used by people on short distances and from economically backward sections, were made reserved coaches.

Indian railways had said in December last year had to face a huge loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Indian railways’ total traffic revenue decreased by ₹34,145 crore compared to the previous year 2019-20.

This was mainly on account of the decrease in passenger and other coaching revenue by ₹35,421 crore and ₹2,544 crore respectively compared to the previous year. This decrease was partly offset by an increase in freight and sundry other revenues.

With inputs from agencies.

