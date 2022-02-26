Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone for the convenience of passengers, has decided to revise the timings of Train No. 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Capital stations. This will be with effect from 2nd March informed the Western Railway.

Train No. 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express will arrive at Ahmedabad at 12.25 hrs and depart at 12.30 hrs instead of arrival at 12.22 hrs and departure 12.37 hrs. Accordingly, at Gandhinagar Capital station the train will arrive at 13.25 hrs instead of 13.40 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No. 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 14.05 hrs instead of 14.20 hrs. Accordingly, at Ahmedabad station the train will arrive at 14.50 hrs and depart at 15.05 hrs instead of arrival 15.00 hrs and departure 15.05 hrs. Passengers may kindly take note that there will be no change in timings of departure and arrival of the train at Mumbai Central station.

The above pair of train is running on all days except Sunday. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both direction.

Rail connectivity between state capital of Gujarat and the economic capital of the nation, Mumbai, will get enhanced with the extension of the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express . It will benefit travellers from Gandhinagar and tourists coming to Gandhinagar from the rest of the country. It will save time as this train takes approx. 45 minutes to cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which is substantially much more by roadways.

