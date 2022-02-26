Rail connectivity between state capital of Gujarat and the economic capital of the nation, Mumbai, will get enhanced with the extension of the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express . It will benefit travellers from Gandhinagar and tourists coming to Gandhinagar from the rest of the country. It will save time as this train takes approx. 45 minutes to cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which is substantially much more by roadways.