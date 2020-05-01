Railways runs first Telegana-Jharkand special train for migrant workers

NEW DELHI: The first train carrying migrant workers and labours from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 5 am on Friday, days after the home ministry issued fresh guidelines on inter-state movement of stranded migrants to return home.

The special train was run as per the directions of the railway ministry upon states' request.

"All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed," a railway ministry spokesperson said.

The official said this was a 'one-off' special train and more trains will be planned on directions from the railway ministry and on request from both the originating and destination states.

The development comes in the backdrop of thousands of migrant labours stranded in their areas of workplaces since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 25 March. With a complete ban on all modes of passenger transport services, many started their journey on foot in a desperate attempt to reach their hometowns.

States have been demanding trains for the movement of migrant workers. Last month, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar wrote to railway minister Piyush Goyal to start special trains, after the 40-day lockdown ends on 3 May, for more than 600,000 workers from different regions in the country.

On Wednesday, the home ministry issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labours, tourists and students to return to their homes. It said the new guidelines will come into effect from 4 May and said states will have to arrange sanitised buses for transportation.

